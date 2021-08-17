Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 422,112 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $30,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $553,843,000 after acquiring an additional 180,345 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,535,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,906,000 after acquiring an additional 257,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after purchasing an additional 404,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,893 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 806.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,140.50.

BHP Group stock opened at $75.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

