Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,033 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.73% of PNM Resources worth $30,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PNM Resources by 666.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in PNM Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNM opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.57.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Separately, Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

