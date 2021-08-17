Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,018,843 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,526,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018,843 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.32% of Zynga worth $37,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 0.06.

In other Zynga news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,462.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $545,319.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 635,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,580,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,430,224 shares of company stock worth $36,941,874. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

