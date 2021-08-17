Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 39,753 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 591,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,753 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.89% of Viad worth $29,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VVI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Viad in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

