Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,626 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Tractor Supply worth $31,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $628,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.7% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,141,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $196.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

