Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,975 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.69% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $35,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SASR opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

