Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) General Counsel Sells $105,000.00 in Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Veer Bhavnagri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 15th, Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $107,750.00.
Shares of ALLO stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 48,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,858. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.60. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.08.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 70,127 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 52,585 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
