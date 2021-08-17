AllSafe Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $326,023.46 and $403.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00058317 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000659 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

