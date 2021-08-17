Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) Shares Acquired by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF were worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50.

