Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Boosted by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 6.1% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $266,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $48,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $39.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,739.24. 36,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,624.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

