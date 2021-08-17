Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock traded down $26.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,751.65. 23,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,661. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,624.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

