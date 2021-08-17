Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $36.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,741.91. 34,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,661. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,624.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

