Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Post Earnings of $23.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will report earnings of $23.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $26.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.85. Alphabet posted earnings per share of $16.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $101.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $96.52 to $108.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $108.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $94.31 to $124.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,766.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,557.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,767.25.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

