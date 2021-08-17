Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Decreased by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $11.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,754.98. 19,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,286. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,767.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,557.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

