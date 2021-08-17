Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Martin Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Martin Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.2% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $32.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,733.32. 43,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,286. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,557.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,767.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

