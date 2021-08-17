Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $32.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,733.23. 1,019,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,211. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,767.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,557.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

