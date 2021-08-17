Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.3% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $295,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $11.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,754.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,286. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,767.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,557.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

