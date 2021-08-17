Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,346,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $25.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,740.90. 37,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,767.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,557.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

