AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 31 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $934,954,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,298.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,482.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

