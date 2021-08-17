Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Trading Down 8.2%

Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX)’s share price fell 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 12,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 16,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Altex Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

Altex Industries, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells producing oil and gas properties; and, to a lesser extent, participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells.

