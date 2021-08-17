Amadeus IT Group’s (AMADY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMADY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

OTCMKTS AMADY traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.62. The company had a trading volume of 68,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.26.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $752.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

