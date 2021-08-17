Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Short Interest Down 31.7% in July

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,680,000 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 20,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 182.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amarin in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Amarin by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

Amarin stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.56. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.53 and a beta of 2.20.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.