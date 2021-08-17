Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report sales of $111.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.20 billion to $116.00 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $96.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $475.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $469.76 billion to $484.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $563.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $549.82 billion to $583.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amazon.com.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,735,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 108,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $371,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 283.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 100,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $345,299,000 after acquiring an additional 74,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,459.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $227,611,000 after acquiring an additional 63,581 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $3,298.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,482.35.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.