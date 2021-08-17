AMEPAY (AME) Trading Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $288,694.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00055027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00133839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00158961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,756.62 or 0.99973638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.82 or 0.00919448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.83 or 0.06954155 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.