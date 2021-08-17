American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $41.72. American Century Quality Preferred ETF shares last traded at $41.66, with a volume of 531 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF were worth $10,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

