American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report released on Sunday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.51.

