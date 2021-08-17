American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,004 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of American Public Education worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in American Public Education by 35.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education stock opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

APEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

