Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 12,780 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 341,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 29,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CII opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

