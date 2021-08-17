Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 24,725 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 169,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 49,915 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Dawson James increased their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

