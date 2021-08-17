Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.52% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 262.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SBIO opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.06. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04.

