Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 6,106 Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,185,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after buying an additional 40,932 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 556,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 417,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 162,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 19,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $4,081,000.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BLW stock opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.