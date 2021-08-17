Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 73,492 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 145.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,492 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $166,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSU opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $11.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

