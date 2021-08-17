Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 8,597 Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 16.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 41.6% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 62,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

HNW stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.