Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,458 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 73.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LVHD stock opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.02. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $38.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

