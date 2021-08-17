Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,927 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). Equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,668 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

