Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 147.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,281 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.