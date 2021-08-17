Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.