Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Get ProShares Pet Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PAWZ opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.44. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.