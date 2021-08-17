Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,279 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of ACCO Brands worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,676,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 321,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,886,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,559,000 after buying an additional 315,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $902.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%. Equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

