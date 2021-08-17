Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVST. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 542.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 39,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,342,000 after acquiring an additional 231,443 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 53.1% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 283,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 98,176 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Envista by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Envista in the first quarter worth approximately $601,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $390,008.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $628,285.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,192 shares of company stock worth $1,750,670 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.93. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

