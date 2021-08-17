Ameriprise Financial Inc. Invests $1.23 Million in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.11% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDU. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $538,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $553,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 108.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 112,165 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.89.

