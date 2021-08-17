Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,939 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of 1st Source worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 189.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in 1st Source by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in 1st Source by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in 1st Source by 2.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in 1st Source by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $51.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $109,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,112.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

