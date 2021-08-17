Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.70% of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period.

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF stock opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.55.

