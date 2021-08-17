Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 61,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.31% of Capital Southwest as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 70,550 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 135,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 17,602 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWC opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. On average, analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 103.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSWC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

