Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USM. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 32.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 19.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USM stock opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. United States Cellular Co. has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.66.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on USM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

