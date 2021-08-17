Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 4,554 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,560,000 after acquiring an additional 106,560 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 133,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

JKF opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.40. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $124.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

