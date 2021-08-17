Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $33.04.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.