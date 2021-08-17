Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 13,889 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,889 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Super Micro Computer worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,949.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 144,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after acquiring an additional 59,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of SMCI opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.51. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.