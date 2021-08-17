Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 16,915 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,915 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $24,691,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $6,378,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 271,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 250,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

