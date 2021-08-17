Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 1,898 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $854,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 1,958.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

ESGR opened at $254.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $148.56 and a 12 month high of $269.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.25.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.